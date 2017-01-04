Rabid bobcat in Venice leads to rabies alert in area

VENICE, Fla. (AP) - A rabies alert has been issued for Venice and North Port by the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County after the discovery of a rabid bobcat.



The Herald-Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2j8tA8u) the Department of Health in Sarasota received laboratory confirmation on Dec. 30. Officials say two bobcat attacks occurred within four miles of one another in east Venice.



The DOH says all residents, especially those in that area, should be aware that rabies is present in the wild animal population and domestic animals are at risk if not vaccinated. The public is asked to maintain a heightened awareness that rabies is active in Sarasota County.



People are encouraged not to keep pet food outside, secure garbage containers, and keep pets under supervision.



