Paper: In last 6 years, Jacksonville police have shot 54

6:39 AM, Jan 16, 2017
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - In the last six years, Jacksonville police officers have shot 54 people - 40 of them black - killing 29.

The Jacksonville Times-Union reports (http://bit.ly/2jJP9se) one officer has been fired as a result, but he got his job back through arbitration. Every other officer who has gone through the sheriff's closed-door police shooting review boards has been cleared of policy violations, with little public explanation.

Sheriff Mike Williams declined repeated requests to discuss police shootings with the Times-Union.

In the last decade, 124 people have been shot by police in Jacksonville, according to a Times-Union database. Ninety-six of them - 76 percent - were black. Black people make up about 30 percent of Jacksonville's population.

