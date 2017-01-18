Orlando Police warn of phone scams requesting donations for Lt. Debra Clayton

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department is warning Florida residents about a phone scam that requests donations for Lt. Debra Clayton, the officer gunned down outside of a Walmart in northwest Orlando on Monday, January 9.

Scammers are calling residents claiming to be a representative of the Orlando police department, requesting donations for the slain officer.

Police are urging residents to not give any money to people they do not know.

Be aware of Phone Scams claiming to be a representative of the Orlando Police Department requesting donations for Lt. Debra Clayton. pic.twitter.com/IAgvKACNPT — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 18, 2017

There is only one official GoFundMe account set up for Lt. Clayton and her family. Click here to donate.