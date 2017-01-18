Orlando Police warn of phone scams requesting donations for Lt. Debra Clayton

Orlando police posted "We got him!" when they announced they had arrested Markeith Loyd, the man wanted in the murder of Orlando police officer, Master sergeant Debra Clayton.

The more than week-long manhunt for a man wanted in the fatal shooting of his pregnant ex-girlfriend and an Orlando police officer has come to an end.

Debra Clayton, shot and killed in line of duty early Monday. Photo Courtesy: Orlando Police

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department is warning Florida residents about a phone scam that requests donations for Lt. Debra Clayton, the officer gunned down outside of a Walmart in northwest Orlando on Monday, January 9. 

Scammers are calling residents claiming to be a representative of the Orlando police department, requesting donations for the slain officer. 

Police are urging residents to not give any money to people they do not know. 

 

 

There is only one official GoFundMe account set up for Lt. Clayton and her family. Click here to donate

