Oldest home in Tampa has new owner, maybe new location

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - The oldest home in the Tampa Bay area has a new owner and could have a new address within six months.



The Tampa Bay Times reports (http://bit.ly/2hxx7Io ) the bungalow was built in 1842 - three years before Florida became a state. It's located near Ybor City. The four-bedroom, two-bath, 2,000-square-foot bungalow was purchased for around $55,000 by Tampa-based Equialt, a hedge fund company that owns and manages more than 300 properties in Florida.



The structure is sturdy but in need of major renovation.



What it will be turned into is still being discussed. Options include a bed and breakfast, an art gallery and a rental home.



While it isn't considered a historic structure, it's more than 50 years old which means the city must approve of renovation plans.



Information from: Tampa Bay Times (St. Petersburg, Fla.), http://www.tampabay.com.

