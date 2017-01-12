Officials: 45 cats, 5 dogs, parrot die in Florida house fire
7:16 AM, Jan 12, 2017
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say 45 cats, five dogs, a parrot and a raccoon are dead after a central Florida house fire.
Florida Today reports that rescue workers responded early Wednesday morning to the Merritt Island home.
Brevard County Sheriff's Office officials say a couple living at the house managed to escape without injury. One cat and 13 dogs were rescued and taken to a nearby animal shelter for a routine quarantine.