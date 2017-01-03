Medical marijuana officially legal Tuesday in Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Medical marijuana is now legal in the state of Florida.

The new state law officially went into effect Tuesday, but don't expect to just walk into your doctor’s office and get a prescription right away.

Passed by voters in November, Amendment Two allows higher strength marijuana to treat a wider variety of medical conditions.

More than 300 doctors in Florida are registered to prescribe medical marijuana that includes 28 in Palm Beach County and 15 on the Treasure Coast.

Physicians can use marijuana to treat patients with chronic pain or illness but they must have an established relationship with the patient for at least three months, and try other treatments first.

There are still a lot of unknowns with the new law.

The Florida Legislature and Department of Health still need to establish new rules and regulations, which is expected to happen by Sept. 9.

List of doctors who can prescribe marijuana in Florida (list updated every Friday, according to state): http://www.floridahealth.gov/programs-and-services/office-of-compassionate-use/_documents/completed-cme.pdf