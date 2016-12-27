Man charged with sexually cyberharassing over nude images

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) - A Florida man has been arrested for allegedly posting nude photos online of a woman he had been dating.



Alachua County jail records show that 33-year-old Willie Edward Jackson Jr. of Gainesville was being held Sunday on charges of sexually cyberharassing another person, fraud and violating probation.



According to a police report quoted by The Gainesville Sun (http://bit.ly/2hF7Sof ), the woman had been forwarded screenshots of nude images that had been posted to Facebook. The woman recognized them as images Jackson had taken or she had sent to him.



The Sun reported that police traced the Facebook to Jackson and found additional images of the woman, along with messages containing her name and telephone number.



Jackson was arrested Friday. Jail records didn't show whether he had an attorney.



Information from: The Gainesville (Fla.) Sun, http://www.gainesvillesun.com

