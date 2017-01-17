Man accused of squirting conditioner on women, pleasuring himself at Target

TAMPA,Fla. (WFTS) - Deputies arrested a 27-year-old man accused of squirting conditioner on the backsides of women at a Target near the USF campus. Deputies say he was masturbating as well.

Deputies arrested Brian Boyd around 4:30 p.m. Sunday for the crimes.

According to the arrest report, surveillance cameras captured the incidents.

He's charged with 4 counts of battery, one count of indecent exposure and one count of resisting arrest.

According to court records, Boyd was arrested twice in 2015 on charges related to exposing himself. One of the cases was dropped. He was convicted in the other.