Injured sea turtle goes back to ocean after rehab in Florida

JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) - A rehabilitated sea turtle has been released into the Atlantic Ocean.



Dozens of animal lovers gathered on Juno Beach Tuesday morning to watch the release of Nicklen, a 66-pound loggerhead sea turtle found in a Palm Beach County inlet. He suffered from an intestinal infection that made it difficult to float and was treated with antibiotics at the Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach.



Beachgoers snapped photos of Nicklen with their smartphones Tuesday as the reptile was hauled out in a stretcher and through the sand.



The Loggerhead Marinelife Center treats about 100 turtles at its hospital each year and released 49 in 2015.



Juno Beach is north of West Palm Beach.

