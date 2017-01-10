Florida: Screwworm has been found in stray dog on mainland

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) - Agriculture officials say New World screwworm has been found for the first time in decades on Florida's mainland in a stray dog.



Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services spokeswoman Jennifer Meale said in a statement Monday that the dog found in Homestead with the flesh-eating parasite is in good health after treatment.



Meale's statement says officials will search the Homestead area for screwworm flies and other animals possibly infected with the parasites that have been killing endangered Key deer.



State and federal agriculture officials have been trying since October to contain the first U.S. screwworm infestation in over 30 years to the Florida Keys.



Over 10,000 pets, livestock and other animals have been cleared by authorities checking for signs of screwworm in vehicles traveling to the mainland from the Keys.

