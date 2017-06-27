UPDATE | 7-year-old Donovan Carruthers has been found safe in California. Thank you for helping to spread the word!

POLK COUNTY, Fla. -- A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 7-year-old boy from Davenport, Florida, near Lakeland, on Tuesday.

Donovan Carruthers is described as a white male, 7-years-old, 4-feet-tall, 60 pounds, black hair with brown eyes.

He was last seen in the area of the 100 block of Verbena Street in Davenport.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says Donovan may be in the company of Joseff Rhodes, a black male, 41-years-old, 5 feet 6 inches tall.

If you have any information about Donovan's whereabouts, please call the Haines City Police Department at 1-863-421-3636 or 911.

What constitutes a Missing Child Alert?

The child must be under 18 years of age.

The law enforcement agency's preliminary investigation must conclude that the child's life is in danger.

Descriptive information and a photograph of the child must be available.

The agency of jurisdiction must approve the issuance of the Missing Child Alert.

Missing Child Alert messages in Florida originate from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement in Tallahassee. 1-888 356-4774

