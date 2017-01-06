Florida man arrested for video recording detective in Publix restroom

RIVERVIEW, Fla. - A Hillsborough county detective arrested a Riverview man after using his cell phone to record women inside the restroom of a local grocery store.

James McEwen picked the wrong woman to try and secretly record Wednesday.

A plain clothes female detective spotted McEwen enter the women's restroom at the Publix, located at 3863 S. Hwy. 301 in Riverview.

The detective followed McEwen into the restroom and entered an individual stall and locked it behind her.

According to HCSO, while in the stall, the detective noticed the shadow of a person holding a phone, it appeared to be video recording her from within the stall next to her.

The detective then used her own phone to record and confirm that McEwen was video recording her.

The detective then stepped out of the stall and arrested McEwen without incident.

McEwen later admitted that he was recording the detective and knew he did not have permission to do so.

He was charged with video voyeurism.

HCSO says detectives took the suspect's cell phone and are now investigating if any other unknown victims of McEwen's illegal video voyeurism.

Detectives are asking the public if that if anyone has seen McEwen or suspects they may be a victim of his illegal video taping, contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.