Florida man arrested after stealing neighbor's underwear

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) - A Florida Panhandle man has been arrested after authorities say he broke into a woman's home and car to leave underwear he wanted her to wear.



The victim told Bay County Sheriff's officials she found the underwear along with hand written notes. She said the underwear had been stolen from her home.



Last week, the victim's boyfriend heard someone enter the home and, according to an arrest report, saw her neighbor, 58-year-old Isitro Sanches, in the kitchen.



Authorities said they searched Sanches' room and found items belonging to the victim and a large quantity of underwear.



The Panama City News Herald (https://tinyurl.com/mja8gb9) reports Sanches was charged Wednesday with stalking, three counts of burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and burglary of an occupied dwelling.



Information from: The (Panama City, Fla.) News Herald, http://www.newsherald.com

