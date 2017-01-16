Fate of Collier County to Miami bike path uncertain

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) - The Collier Metropolitan Planning Organization will have to decide if it wants to keep plans alive to build a 75-mile bike path from Naples to Miami.



The Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2ivcjBG) the project has been in the county's long-range plans for years, although it's unclear how soon it could move forward.



County Commissioner Penny Taylor, chair of the MPO, along with the Miccosukee Tribe would like to terminate the project.



The greenway would be a 12-foot to 14-foot wide pathway that would parallel to U.S. 41 from Naples to Miami. It would include a 3-mile spur to Everglades City.



It would require 77 bridge crossings over canals and rivers and could cost just over $100 million to get to the Miami Dade County line, according to a feasibility study.



