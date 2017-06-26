Decision time for Florida Gov. Scott on remaining bills

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida Gov. Rick Scott has just days left to decide the fate of nearly three-dozen bills, including one that would require warning labels for lottery tickets.

Scott has until this Thursday to decide whether to sign or veto 32 bills that are on his desk. This is the final batch remaining from the annual session of the Florida Legislature that ended in early May.

One of the bills (HB 937) would require Florida lottery tickets and advertisements to carry one of six warnings about gambling.

Another measure (HB 989) would allow parents and residents to review instructional materials and then challenge them as inappropriate before a hearing officer. Critics of the bill contend that it could lead to schools removing books that discuss topics such as climate change.