Centuries-old partial human skull found along Florida beach

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Officials say a partial human skull found along a Florida beach is believed to be hundreds of years old.



News agencies report that a Pennsylvania man discovered the bone fragment while walking near the ocean in Ormond Beach.



Jonathan Baier says he initially thought it was a turtle shell or some type of sea creature. He contacted authorities Monday to investigate his find.



Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue Capt. Andrew Ethridge says the medical examiner's office confirmed Thursday that the bone was the top portion of a human skull estimated to be hundreds of years old.



Investigators say because the skull is so old, "it holds no significant evidentiary value."



Ethridge says it has been sent to the University of Florida's Anthropology Department for further study and carbon dating.

