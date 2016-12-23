Bat-swinging beauty queen charged with assaulting man at party

MIAMI (AP) - A South Florida beauty queen is charged with attacking a man at a drunken party held at her home.



Miami television station WTVJ (http://bit.ly/2heqDRF ) reports that 26-year-old Vanessa Barcelo was arrested Thursday.



The Miss Miami Lakes winner is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery and battery.



Online records show she was released on $1,500 bond. No attorney information was listed.



The television station reports that the Miss Florida USA 2017 contestant was hosting a party and asked a guest to leave.



The guest was complying, but an arrest affidavit says Barcelo and another man pushed the guest down the stairs.



The affidavit says outside the home Barcelo swung a bat at the man and also punched him in the face.



Information from: WTVJ-TV, http://www.nbc6.net/index.html

