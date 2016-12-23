Bat-swinging beauty queen charged with assaulting man at party

7:05 AM, Dec 23, 2016
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MIAMI (AP) - A South Florida beauty queen is charged with attacking a man at a drunken party held at her home.

Miami television station WTVJ (http://bit.ly/2heqDRF ) reports that 26-year-old Vanessa Barcelo was arrested Thursday.

The Miss Miami Lakes winner is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery and battery.

Online records show she was released on $1,500 bond. No attorney information was listed.

The television station reports that the Miss Florida USA 2017 contestant was hosting a party and asked a guest to leave.

The guest was complying, but an arrest affidavit says Barcelo and another man pushed the guest down the stairs.

The affidavit says outside the home Barcelo swung a bat at the man and also punched him in the face.

___

Information from: WTVJ-TV, http://www.nbc6.net/index.html

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
 

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top