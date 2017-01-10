Authorities: Intruder fatally shot during home invasion

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a southwest Florida homeowner shot and killed an intruder after returning from a family trip.



The Sarasota Herald-Tribune (https://goo.gl/voCPcq ) reports that 30-year-old Glenn Edward Oliver was fatally shot Sunday afternoon.



The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office says Oliver approached the homeowner and his family after they entered their house. Oliver then retreated to a bedroom and armed himself with a bat, and the homeowner shot and killed him.



Detectives say the homeowner acted in self-defense and isn't likely to face charges.



Oliver has an extensive criminal history. He was released from prison in August after a 10-year sentence for robbery with a firearm and carjacking.



Information from: Sarasota (Fla.) Herald-Tribune, http://www.heraldtribune.com

