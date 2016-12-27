Authorities: Blast outside Florida restaurant, no injuries

MIAMI (AP) - Authorities say they're investigating a weekend blast outside a South Florida restaurant that caused no injuries.



The Broward County Sheriff's Office says in a statement that some sort of explosive device had been placed outside Giannino Italian Restaurant in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea and that area residents heard an explosion late Saturday, just before midnight.



Sheriff's spokeswoman Keyla Concepcion said in the emailed statement that authorities don't know if the incident was part of an attempted break-in or an effort to damage the business.



No arrests were reported, and the statement added that the sheriff's office is continuing to investigate.



It wasn't immediately disclosed whether anyone was nearby at the time.

