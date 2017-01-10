Amber Alert issued for NE Florida teen

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. -- A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old teen that may be in the company of three men.

16-year-old Marcus Hatch was last seen in the 100 block of Great Harbor Way in Ponte Vedra Beach. He may be wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black Adidas shoes with red stripes. Marcus has a mole on the left side of his face a medium length afro with facial hair.

Marcus may be in the company of three black males in their twenties between 5 feet 9 inches tall and 6 feet 2 inches tall.

One is wearing a tan camouflage jacket, blue basketball shorts, and tan cargo shorts, one is wearing a red hoody and has dreadlocks, one is wearing a camouflage jacket, with jeans and black Jordan sneakers with a red stripe.

They may be traveling in a 2009, gray Subaru Legacy, Florida tag # AKN6Z. The hubcaps are silver except the front passenger wheel, scratches on the driver side rear door, and has a military Air Force tag. There is a middle finger sticker and a sticker that says "Thrasher" on the vehicle’s rear.

If located, DO NOT APPROACH, call the St Johns County Sheriff's Office at 904-810-6630 or 911 immediately.