3 Pinellas County school buses involved in crashes

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say three Pinellas County school buses crashed on the first day back from winter break, though no students were injured.
The Tampa Bay Times (https://goo.gl/Gs52G8) reports that all three crashes occurred Tuesday afternoon.
Florida Highway Patrol says one bus driver was charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance after a car rear-ended the bus in Lealman and then fled the scene.
In another crash, authorities say a car ran a red light in Clearwater and collided with the bus, sending it crashing into a light pole.
Officials say the third crash involved a bus failing to stop at a stop sign in St. Petersburg and colliding with an SUV. That bus driver was cited.
Information from: Tampa Bay Times (St. Petersburg, Fla.), http://www.tampabay.com.
