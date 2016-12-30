2016 Florida headlines that left us speechless

TAMPA, Fla. - If you scroll through the weird news section of any news website, you're likely to find many headlines from our great state of Florida.

In 2016 there were plenty of stories that had us shaking our heads in disbelief and some of them even had us laughing at times.

Check out our list of the top Florida headlines that screamed "that's so weird!" or "Oh my!" in 2016. Yes, all of the following stories are real, actual headlines.

JANUARY

Live shark found in Hypoluxo condo swimming pool

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers responded to the Mariner's Cay condominium in Hypoluxo last week after a woman found a live five-foot blacktip shark in the pool.

Cape Coral man 'mourns' loss of plastic animal collection in tornado

"There's my animals...they're dead," he jested. "Look. they're all dead. You see, 'don't feed the animals.'" he says, gesturing towards a sign.

Uber rage by Miami medical resident caught on camera

A Miami woman's attack on an Uber driver was caught on camera and has been making the rounds online.

FEBRUARY

Florida man accused of tossing gator into Wendy's drive-thru window

Gator wasn’t on the menu, but one did make an appearance inside a Florida Wendy’s. And it wasn’t by choice.

MARCH

Scuba diver sucked in to nuclear plant water pipe files suit against Florida Power and Light

A scuba diver and South Florida native who says he's lucky to be alive is filing suit against Florida Power and Light. Christopher Le Cun said he was sucked into an intake at the St. Lucie Nuclear Power Plant.

Corkscrew Swamp visitor gets unexpected encounter with panther

Visitors to the Corkscrew Swamp and Preserve outside of Naples usually visit for a peaceful walk down the boardwalk. But one recent visitor got more than she expected.

APRIL

St. Petersburg man catches 400-pound fish with wrench

The catch of a lifetime. That's how Ryan Hein of St. Petersburg describes the 400-pound Goliath grouper he caught last week. The bait: a lure he made out of a number-11 wrench.

MAY

Flying turtle smashes through Fla. driver's windshield

Talk about being shell-shocked.

Goliath gator spotted at Fla. golf course

Charles Helms posted this video to his Facebook page Wednesday, May 25, after seeing the enormous gator roaming the Buffalo Creek Golf Course in Palmetto, Florida.

JUNE

Gator found with body in its mouth in Florida

The gator and body were found in Lake Hunter in Lakeland, Florida. Police arrived and confirmed the gator had a body.

JULY

Police tase, arrest Pokemon Go player after he refuses to leave Park

One person was arrested in Tampa after he refused to leave the Park because he was playing the gaming app, Pokemon Go.

Invasive, dangerous worms found in Cape Coral

A potentially deadly worm found in Cape Coral Thursday is raising concerns about how it got here and how to keep them out.

Woman crashes car into house after closing her eyes to pray

The crash occurred when a 28-year-old woman closed her eyes to pray while traveling down a Mary Esther, Florida street.



'Crystal meth' found in car was actually just donut icing

A 64-year-old was arrested on drug charges when Orlando police officers spotted four tiny flakes of glaze on his floorboard and thought they were pieces of crystal methamphetamine.

AUGUST

Florida man accused of stabbing wife in fight over messy mango eating in bedroom

An elderly man eating a mango in his bedroom is accused of stabbing his wife with a steak knife when she yelled at him about mango parts on the floor.

Orlando man arrested after reportedly attacking flamingo at Busch Gardens

Joseph Corrao, 45, was detained by Busch Gardens' security following the incident. He was arrested by Tampa Police and is currently being held at the Orient Road Jail where he faces an aggravated cruelty to animals charge.

Florida man survives lightning strike, spiders, snake bites

Kyle Cook can't decide whether he's really unlucky or incredibly fortunate.

Sarasota woman admits to stealing $85,000 from Girl Scouts group

Detectives have arrested a Sarasota woman after she stole nearly $85,000 from Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida.

SEPTEMBER

Southwest Florida sex offender lists Walmart as home address

A 4 in Your Corner investigation finds a registered sex offender officially listed a Southwest Florida Walmart as his home.

Boater admits to drinking Long Island Ice Teas before stranding 72-foot yacht

Thomas Henry Baker, 63, Belle Isle, Fla., told police he "failed to navigate his vessel into the Palm Beach Inlet and ran the vessel into the beach."

Naked man spotted near Cape Coral elementary school during school drop-off

Parents and kids near Pelican Elementary got quite the surprise at school drop-off Wednesday morning. They say that around 7:40 a.m., a naked man was walking down 36th Street near Pelican Boulevard.

Man charged with riding manatees in Florida Keys

Authorities say a Florida Keys man has been arrested for riding and harassing manatees in Islamorada.

OCTOBER

Facebook video of Trump sign destruction leads to criminal charges

Police say a Cape Coral man recorded video of himself intentionally destroying a Donald Trump sign, then posted the video to social media.

Snake emerges from car's hood while man is driving

A Florida man got an unexpected surprise after a 6-foot-long snake popped out of the hood of his car while he was driving along a busy highway.

NOVEMBER

Naked Florida man drove with wires attached to genitals, police say

Police say a South Florida man was caught naked driving slowly through a neighborhood with children with electrical wires protruding from his penis.

Genitals-shaped mailbox in Englewood gives new meaning to junk mail

Sons love to spoil their moms with gifts. But you are never going to guess what one Southwest Florida son gave his mom.

DECEMBER

Burglar breaks into Florida woman's home to pet the family cat, police say

A St. Petersburg, Florida mother said she is grateful she wasn’t harmed when a man broke into her home on November 20 around 3:30 a.m. and began petting her cat.

Oar impales windshield of Charlotte County woman's SUV

Florida Highway Patrol responded to Alligator Alley in Broward County on Friday, after a boat oar broke through a woman's window.

Lakeland woman treats 6-foot pet gator like a baby

A Lakeland homeowner no longer has to part ways with her beloved pet alligator. "He's family," said Mary Thorn. "I love him like my family."