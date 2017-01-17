2 dead, 1 injured during Wheels Up, Guns Down event

MIAMI (AP) - Two people are dead and another is in critical condition following separate crashes involving all-terrain vehicles and motorcycles following the third annual Wheels Up, Guns Down ride.



The Florida Highway Patrol says the motorcyclist was injured when he crashed into a pickup truck in Miami on Monday evening. Hours later, Miami police responded to a fatal dirt bike accident.



News outlets report the dirt bike, which didn't have lights, collided with a Toyota Camry at an intersection. Miami police spokesman Christopher Bess says the rider was taken to the hospital where he died.



Authorities say a man riding an ATV was killed when he crashed into another off-road vehicle on the Palmetto Expressway in Miami.



The event is tied to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.

