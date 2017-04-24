1 woman killed, 4 others wounded in Miami-Dade shooting

MIAMI (AP) - Miami-Dade police are seeking the assailant who fatally shot one woman, wounded two others and left another two hospitalized with injuries suffered trying to escape the chaos that erupted in a parking lot.

Police say that the women had just been dropped off early Sunday at park and ride lot when someone in a car shot at them before speeding away.

Police say 21-year-old Jasmine Dixon died of gunshot wounds. Two of her friends, 17-year-old Danesha Goulbourne and 18-year-old Quanisha Hepburn, were listed in stable condition after being shot. Two other friends, 20-year-old Lakeesha Hayes and 23-year-old Kandisha Rodgers, suffered injuries after possibly being hit by a car.