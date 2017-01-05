Settlement discussed in Nate Allen wrongful arrest lawsuit

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- A local NFL player who was wrongly arrested for a crime he didn't commit could potentially reach an agreement with the city and avoid heading to trial.

Nate Allen is suing the City of Fort Myers, Former police chief Doug Baker -- who was fired over this case -- as well as two officers who were involved in his arrest.

In 2015, police handcuffed Allen and kept him in custody for hours before recommending the State Attorney charge him for indecent exposure.

The State Attorney eventually blasted police, saying they not only got the wrong guy, but they used legally questionable tactics in identifying Allen.

Wednesday, representatives of both sides met with a magistrate judge and discussed a possible settlement. Another hearing is slated for July 27th.