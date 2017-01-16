Service for fallen officer Norman Lewis scheduled in Port Charlotte

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. -- A funeral service is scheduled in Port Charlotte Monday for a fallen member of law enforcement. This one is for Orange County Sheriff's deputy Norman Lewis grew up in Port Charlotte.

His funeral in Orlando on Sunday marked the second time in two days that Orlando said goodbye to an officer. Orlando Police Sergeant Debra Clayton was laid to rest Saturday after being killed by suspect Markeith Loyd. It was during the manhunt for Loyd that Lewis died in a motorcycle crash.

35-year-old Lewis was known to friends and family as "Big Norm", but was said to be a kind man and a gentle giant. The 12-year-department veteran was honored Sunday with stories and praise. "While performing his job as deputy, he received an award for most citations with a smile. When asked 'what do you think you do best?' he replied 'I like to make people smile.'"

Immediately following Sunday's funeral, Lewis was brought to Port Charlotte, where a viewing and funeral service will be held Monday at Murdock Baptist Church (18375 Cochran Boulevard). The public is invited to attend.

A viewing will be held beginning at noon, followed by a church service at 2 p.m.

The procession will take place immediately thereafter traveling from the church down Cochran Boulrvard, to Murdock Circle, out to Veteran's Boulevard, to Interstate 75 southbound, exiting onto Jones Loop. Burial will be at Charlotte Memorial Gardens, 9400 Indian Springs Cemetery Road in Punta Gorda.

Meanwhile, the search for Loyd continues. There is currently a $100,000 reward for information on his whereabouts.