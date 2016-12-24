Search for hit and run driver, victim's bike removed from scene

A hit-and-run crash in Lehigh Acres creating a scare for residents and a mystery for detectives after the victim's bike was removed from the scene.

According to the Lee County Sheriff's office, the crash occurred Wednesday night around 9:00 p.m along Leonard Blvd.

The victim, who hasn't been identified, suffered a serious head injury during the crash.

Authorities believe someone driving a Red SUV struck the cyclist, and took off towards Gunnery Rd.

Investigators say the victim's bike was removed from the scene before they arrived, leaving them with little physical evidence.

A parent who lives along the busy road told Fox 4 safety is a major concern for residents in the area due to the close proximity of traffic on Leonard Blvd to their homes because of a lack of sidewalks and crosswalks for pedestrians.

"Every time they're playing I have to be outside with them because they can be go in the road. They're always on their bike. I'm always screaming come inside," said Castellanos.

State Senator Kathleen Passidomo who represents a portion of Lehigh Acres told Fox 4 she has been working on legislation to provide better protection to bicyclist who survive hit and runs.

"I would like to have a stiffer penalty for a motor vehicle striking a bicyclist and causing bodily injury. They should pay something for that," said Passidomo.

Currently Florida's Andy Cohen Life Protection Act, which was signed into law in 2014, provides protections for bicyclist who are killed in hit and run crashes. The law created a minimum mandatory sentence of 4 years for drivers in fatal hit and runs with cyclist.

However, as of now bicyclist who survive such crashes have fewer protections.

"There are no fines for striking a cyclist and causing bodily injury there are no fines or penalties currently under florida law," said Passidomo.

Detectives are still searching for the driver of the Red SUV along with whoever removed the victim's bike from the scene. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crimestoppers at 1-800-480-TIPS.

