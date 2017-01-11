Retired Lee County K9 passes away

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- The Lee County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of a retired K9.

The sheriff's office announced on their Facebook page that the former Patrol Narcotics Dog Teo has passed away.

Teo served with the Lee County Sheriff's Office from July of 2009 until March of 2015. during which he was credited with numerous apprehensions and narcotic finds.

After his retirement, Teo enjoyed a comfortable life with his handler, Deputy Deal.