Port Charlotte pharmacist busted for stealing and dealing narcotics

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla., - A Kmart pharmacist is charged with stealing oxycodone and hydromorphone, two powerful painkillers, from the pharmacy and selling them to customers.

Kmart called Charlotte County Sheriff's deputies after noticing it's pill inventory wasn't adding up over a six month period. Their investigation led to Jatinkumar Patel, who deputies say stole more than 7,000 oxycodone pills.

Patel was arrested Wednesday and charged with organizing the theft and sale of stolen property, grand theft of a controlled substance and scheming to defraud.

Deputies say Patel admitted to taking the pills and giving them to customers in need for a tip.

Deputies found and seized $7,000 cash from Patel's home as well as $13,000 worth of casino chips, which Patel says he won gambling.

Kmart could not be reached for a comment Thursday.