PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla -- - A Port Charlotte man is facing charges totaling 20 counts of possession of child pornography.

FDLE, specials agents and the CCSO executed a search warrant at the home of 25-year-old Nicholas Berlen.

Several computers were taken from his home and were later examined.

Over 5,000 images of suspected child pornography, some involving children as young as five years old was retrieved.

Berlen was booked into the Charlotte County Jail.