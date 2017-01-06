Police investigate shooting of 10 year old Florida boy

Light fog
HI: 74°
LO: 61°
HI: 72°
LO: 54°
HI: 59°
LO: 47°
A 10 year old boy was shot and killed in Clearwater, police are investigating if the shot that killed the boy was accidental, self-inflicted or criminal.
CLEARWATER, Fla. -- Police are investigating after the shooting of a 10 year old boy Thursday morning.
Clearwater Police say Ian Sevostjanov died of a self-inflected gunshot wound at the Lindru Garden Apartments. The child was a Fifth Grader at Belleair Elementary School.
Police received the call around 8:30, paramedics arrived and were unable to revive Setostjanov.
Clearwater Police Chief Dan Slaughter said this incident is a tragedy in all respects. Ian's mother was home the time of the shooting.