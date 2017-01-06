Police investigate shooting of 10 year old Florida boy

7:27 PM, Jan 5, 2017
7:28 PM, Jan 5, 2017

A 10 year old boy was shot and killed in Clearwater, police are investigating if the shot that killed the boy was accidental, self-inflicted or criminal.

WFTX

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- Police are investigating after the shooting of a 10 year old boy Thursday morning. 

Clearwater Police say Ian Sevostjanov died of a self-inflected gunshot wound at the Lindru Garden Apartments. The child was a Fifth Grader at Belleair Elementary School. 

Police received the call around 8:30, paramedics arrived and were unable to revive Setostjanov. 

Clearwater Police Chief Dan Slaughter said this incident is a tragedy in all respects. Ian's mother was home the time of the shooting. 

