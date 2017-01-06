Police activity in Lehigh Acres early Friday morning

LEE COUNTY, Fla. -- We're following breaking news from overnight, in which Lee County deputies swarmed a Lehigh Acres neighborhood in the early morning hours.

Our Breaking News Tracker was at the scene near the 3900 block of 2nd Street West, where the street was blocked off between Bruce Avenue and Yvonne Avenue.

Deputies were in the area, along with K-9 units for several hours starting shortly after 2 a.m. Friday. The perimeter was broken down around 3:20 a.m.

Deputies have not said why they were in the area, but we will stay on top of this story and bring you any developments as we learn more.