Passengers diverted to Fort Myers after deadly shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport

Several flights bound for Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Int'l Airport were diverted to Fort Myers Friday after an active shooter forced a shut-down of airport operations.

According to a spokesperson for the Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW), at least 4 flights had been diverted to RSW Friday afternoon.

Dozens of passengers were stuck at the Fort Myers airport as they worked to organize new travel arrangements.

"Two hours into the flight they said that we were getting rerouted to Fort Myers because we weren't able to land at the Fort Lauderdale airport and they didn't have enough gas to circle," said Phyllis Lacca, who was traveling from Atlantic City.

She told Fox 4 no one onboard her plane was aware of the cause of the diversion until they landed.

"As soon as I landed I turned my phone on I had 22 messages, voicemails," said Lacca. She's relieved their plane was still in the air when the active shooter went on his massacre, but the thought of the panic and fear that ensued at the airport brought her to tears.

"I cried because that could've been us and I feel bad for the folks that were there and lost their lives so I cried," said Lacca. "I was happy for me that I was not there, but it's sad for the folks that were there."

A woman and her daughter who were sitting next to Lacca on their flight told Fox 4 they are now reevaluating their safety while traveling.

"It's sad what the world is coming to," said Christine I travel back and forth a lot now i refuse to let this stop me though, "said christine

The three women now plan on car-pooling to Fort Lauderdale; it's not what they planned on but they say they're simply grateful to be safe.

"Thinking about, oh my gosh, our initial shock it could've been us," said Josephine Martorano as she began to cry. "It's really sad, it's really sad," she added.

