Overturned truck causing delays in Charlotte County

8:58 AM, Dec 27, 2016
Matt Davis
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. -- An overturned dump truck is causing delays at a rural Charlotte County intersection Tuesday morning.

The crash is at the intersection of State Road 31 and Bermont Road, east of Punta Gorda.

Photos shared with Fox 4 by Matt Davis show a truck overturned in a ditch with its payload spilled all around.

Drivers should use caution in the area or use an alternate route if possible.

Drivers should use caution in the area or use an alternate route if possible.

 

