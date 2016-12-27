Overturned truck causing delays in Charlotte County

Clear
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. -- An overturned dump truck is causing delays at a rural Charlotte County intersection Tuesday morning.
The crash is at the intersection of State Road 31 and Bermont Road, east of Punta Gorda.
Photos shared with Fox 4 by Matt Davis show a truck overturned in a ditch with its payload spilled all around.
Drivers should use caution in the area or use an alternate route if possible.
Live traffic updates are available on the Fox 4 Traffic page.