Overturned truck causing delays in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. -- An overturned dump truck is causing delays at a rural Charlotte County intersection Tuesday morning.

The crash is at the intersection of State Road 31 and Bermont Road, east of Punta Gorda.

Photos shared with Fox 4 by Matt Davis show a truck overturned in a ditch with its payload spilled all around.

Drivers should use caution in the area or use an alternate route if possible.

