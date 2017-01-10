Two law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty in Orlando today. Norman Lewis was killed during a traffic incident. People in Port Charlotte reacting when they heard word of his passing.

"It is just devastating, devastating to hear the news," said Deeana Atkinson, one of the Lewis's neighbors.

Atkinson says Norman was a dutiful son. He always found time to help his family.

"He always came over here and took them out to different places. He was always very helpful and attentive. Quite honestly, I don't know what they will do without him. He was that much apart of their life," said Atkinson.

The sudden shock of losing Norman hit his mother hard.

"Mrs. Lewis was taken away by an ambulance. The police officer said she was overwhelmed," she said.

Deeana is a mother of two children. She can't even imagine the pain.

"I can't even understand what she is going through."