One person injured, one pet dead in early morning house fire in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- Numerous fire units responded to a house fire on Cypress Lake Drive in Fort Myers early Thursday morning.

Arriving crews found one resident outside of the home but suffering from smoke inhalation. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The fire broke out around 5 a.m. in the 8700 block of Cypress Lake Drive, just west of Winkler Road.

Our Breaking News Tracker at the scene reports that one pet cat survived the fire, but another cat died in the fire.

The fire marshal tells Fox 4 that the fire is not suspicious, and that smoking in bed is the likely cause of the fire.