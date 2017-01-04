Nursing assistant steals drugs, jewelry from elderly patient

A certified nursing assistant in Port Charlotte is accused of stealing narcotics and jewelry from a patient.

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office arrested 33-year-old Laura Jackson on charges of grand theft and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, after stealing from a resident at South Port Square, a Brookdale Community.

"They pay a pretty penny to stay here. They don't want to be subject to being stolen from, or being taken advantage of," Murilo Silva, who lives by South Port Square.

Deputies said she was spotted taking pills from one resident and was then caught with a deceased patient's medication. They said she also stole multiple pieces of jewelry and wrapped them in a white-clear latex glove.

A spokesperson for Brookdale released this statement, in part:

"We do not tolerate any improper conduct by our associates. We take reasonable precautions in preventing incidents like this, including associate training and pre-employment background screenings."

Four in Your Corner stopped by Jackson's home for her side of the story, but she and her family had no comment.

"It doesn't surprise me too much because you might get people who don't have 100 percent good intentions, and they have access to these things; the patients are normally older, they tend to forget things," Silva said.

Within the last year, med-tech Hilary Constant was caught at the Courtyard Retirement Center stealing patient's narcotics and replacing them with other medications.

