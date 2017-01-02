North Fort Myers house destroyed by overnight fire

6:57 AM, Jan 2, 2017
LEE COUNTY, Fla. -- Flames damaged a house in North Fort Myers overnight, when a brush fire spread towards a home. 

The fire happened at a house on Moody Road around 1:30 a.m. Monday, but first started as a brush fire near Cuddy Cove Lane.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office tells Fox 4 that the fire has been put out and is not considered suspicious.

The house, which was unoccupied, is a total loss.

 

 

 

