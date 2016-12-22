Nordstrom thefts concern Naples merchants

NAPLES, Fla - Collier County deputies have arrested Hector Legrand, a Nordstrom employee for stealing $2,000 worth of merchandise from the stockroom.

Officials at the Waterside Shops store say Legrand took purses, shoes and clothing, then sold it to someone else.

Even though the incident appears to be an inside job, merchants along 5th Avenue in Naples are well aware of what they call professional shop lifters.

"There are definitely people that come from out of town, there are people that do this professionally, there are people that do this, this is their job," said Alicen Damico, owner of Posh Lolo.

Damico's clothing store was hit by a shoplifter last week, who made off with a $134 dress.

"She picked up an item, made sure she placed the hangar in a different part of the store, turned around and picked up that same identical item, basically had two dresses and shop lifted one."

The circumstances were different from the incident at Nordstrom, though Damico was surprised a large department store fell victim to such a heist.

"I'm not sure what kind of cameras they had in the store, we have tons of cameras in the store, I'm surprised."

But cameras aren't always a deterrent to these bold thieves.

"They're very slick, very slick," said Mary Tait, owner of Back in the Bay Boutique.

She was hit despite having cameras in her shop.

"Last year we had 4 years of jeans taken in one robbery. $195 Cartise jeans, 4 pair, and it was a lady with a dog stroller!"

Damico says the best defense against shop lifters is word of mouth.

"I have visuals on this woman, I have photographs of these women and made sure everyone is aware of these women because they will come back if they are successful."

Both shop owners say they are working with the Naples Police Department to catch these shop lifters.