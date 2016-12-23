No delays reported at RSW

FT. MYERS, Fla - With less than 48 hours until Christmas Eve, only minor delays were reported at Southwest Florida International Airport.

"I'm a professional traveler," said Preslie Martin, whose three hour flight from Boston arrived on time Thursday evening.

She's spending the holidays with her family and looking forward to enjoying the warm weather.

"The beach, sweet tea and sunshine."

There were more people traveling into RSW, than leaving.

"We were just coming down because we had the availability, school was out and we wanted to see family," said Alex Abdun-Nabi, who traveled with his brother from Detroit.

Other travelers were greatful they made it to Ft. Myers on time.

"We spent a fair amount of time at O'Hare and Philadelphia when the baggage handlers went on strike," said TJ Chrystal. "In comparison, this year was quite the experience."

Airport officials reccomend passengers leaving RSW arrive 2 hours before their scheduled flight, 3 hours if it's an international flight.