SAND SPRINGS, Okla. -- Police in Sand Springs are investigating after they say a woman’s body was found in a Walmart bathroom.

Police say the woman’s body appears to have been there for several days.

Sand Springs police spokesperson Todd Enzbrenner says an employee tried to get into one of the stalls Friday, but it was locked. The employee then placed an out of order sign on the door.

Police say the woman’s body was behind the locked door and had likely been there since Friday until her body was discovered Monday afternoon.

At this time, police have not released the woman’s name but they say she was in her 30s.

According to police, the death doesn’t appear to be suspicious.