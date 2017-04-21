Trump addresses Paris incident: Looks like a terrorist attack

President Donald Trump responded to reports of a shooting Thursday in Paris by saying it looked like a terrorist attack.

"Our condolences from our country to the people of France," Trump said at a news conference alongside Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni.

Trump continued: "Again, it's happening, it seems. I just saw it as I was walking in, so that's a terrible thing. And that's a very, very terrible thing that's going on in the world today. But it looks like another terrorist attack. And what can you say? It just never ends. We have to be strong and we have to be vigilant, and I've been saying it for a long time."

Trump was meeting with Gentiloni as news of the incident broke.

The President again weighed in on the attack Friday morning, tweeting, "Another terrorist attack in Paris. The people of France will not take much more of this. Will have a big effect on presidential election!"

The attacker -- named by the Paris prosecutor's office as Karim Cheurfi -- killed one police officer and badly injured two others in the attack at around 9 p.m. local time on Thursday. A second man, suspected of being linked to the shooting, surrendered himself in Belgium.

The shooting has not officially been declared a terrorist act but anti-terrorist forces are leading the investigation, French President François Hollande said.

ISIS has claimed credit for the attack.