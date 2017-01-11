JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. - A settlement has been reached between the family of a, boy killed while riding the world's tallest water slide and Schlitterbahn, the Kansas City water park where the incident occurred.

Court documents filed Wednesday in Johnson County (Kansas) District Court show both Schlitterbahn and Zebec of North America as defendants in the settlement. Zebec is a manufacturer of water sport products, according to their website.

Schlitterbahn officials confirmed with Scripps station KSHB they had reached a settlement with the family of Caleb Schawb, but referred all other comment to the Schwab family.

