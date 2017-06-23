Rep. Steve Scalise moved out of intensive care unit

Scripps National Desk
1:37 PM, Jun 23, 2017

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) speaks as House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) looks on during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on March 15, 2017 in Washington, DC. Speaker Ryan and House Republicans discussed the Amercian Health Care Act. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Justin Sullivan
Copyright Getty Images

NBC News and Fox News are reporting that Rep. Steve Scalise has been moved out of the intensive care unit as he continues to recover from a gunshot wound.

Scalise was shot in the hip when a gunman opened fire a the GOP's practice for the Congressional baseball game in Alexandria, Virginia last week. He was near death when he arrived at the hospital and remained in critical condition into this week.

Last night at the White House congressional picnic, President Trump said that Scalise's condition was continuing to improve.

More on this as it develops.

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top