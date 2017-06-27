Mostly Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 75°
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 05: Jay DeMarcus, Joe Don Rooney and Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts pose at the Wonderwall portrait studio during the 2013 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 5, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Wonderwall)
Rascal Flatts is used to singing the song "My Wish," but the Ohio-based band took their wish-granting to a whole new level over the weekend.
Led by singer Gary LeVox, Rascal Flatts surprised a local couple by performing their hit song "Bless the Broken Road" at a wedding in Watertown, Wis.
Sugar Island Barn posted an additional photo from the incredible drop-in: Take a look here!
The band was in the area to play in Oshkosh, Wis. as a part of their current tour.