WFTX
Weather
Traffic
All Sections
Weather
+
Daily Forecast
Interactive Radar
Alerts
Live Cameras
Weather Blog
Weather Videos
Hurricane News
+
Hurricane Center
Hurricane History
Traffic
The Morning Blend
+
Be On The Show
Hosts
Contests
Behind The Scenes
Paradise TV
The Blend Body Wise Challenge
News
+
Zika Virus
Local News
4 In Your Corner
Toxic Water
State
National
Sports
Viewers Voice
National Politics
Submit News Tips
Photo Galleries
Entertainment
+
Spelling Bee
The List
Right This Minute
Watercooler
Marketplace
+
Fall
The Daily Clutch
Heart Health
Videos
+
Latest Videos
Watch Live
Newsy
Fox 4 Youtube
Money
+
Consumer
Shop Smart
Financial Fitness
Dont Waste Your Money
Lifestyle
+
Holiday
Technology
Tell Me Something Good
Community Calendar
+
Submit Events
Contests
About Us
+
TV Listing
Contact Us
Staff
Advertise with Us
Jobs
Closed Captioning
Support
Speakers Talent Request Form
Support
Current
65°
Mostly clear
3-Day Forecast
HI: 76°
LO: 61°
HI: 77°
LO: 60°
HI: 75°
LO: 60°
Weather
Sign In
+
Newsletters
Sign Out
+
Manage Email Preferences
One of FBI's Most Wanted suspects captured in Texas
CNN
10:46 PM, Jan 15, 2017
5 hours ago
Share Article
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Show Caption
Hide Caption
Previous
Next
(CNN) -- A double homicide suspect on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted list was captured Sunday morning after nearly six months on the run.
Terry A.D. Strickland was arrested without incident during a traffic stop in El Paso, Texas, the FBI said.
Strickland was wanted on an arrest warrant from Milwaukee. He is charged with two counts of first degree intentional homicide.
Investigators said Strickland shot two men during a fight on July 17, according to CNN affiliate WITI.
El Paso FBI Special Agent in Charge Doug Lindquist said agents tracked Strickland to Texas after a tip was called in to the public access line.
A $100,000 reward had been offered for information leading to Strickland's arrest, CNN affiliate WDJT reports.
Lindquist said Strickland was added to the Most Wanted list exactly one month before his arrest.
"I am proud of the continuous hard work of our agents and law enforcement partners in quickly apprehending this dangerous and violent fugitive," Lindquist said.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.
Share Article
A
Share
A
A
A
Share Article
Read Full Story