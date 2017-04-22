NFL player gets sweet note from family on flight

CNN
5:54 PM, Apr 22, 2017

Mohamed Sanu of the Atlanta Falcons speaks with the media during Super Bowl 51 Opening Night at Minute Maid Park on January 30, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

Bob Levey
Image copyright 2017 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(CNN) -- After weeks of nightmare flight delays, battered passengers and near-brawls, a heartwarming story is descending from the friendly skies.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu tweeted a photo of a note he received from fellow passengers on a recent flight. The family thanked Sanu for setting a positive example for their son.

The note's author says the family's 10-year-old son sat behind Sanu while traveling to train for an elite hockey team. The boy took note of the professional athlete studying his playbook, making healthy food choices and being polite to everyone, the family wrote.

The note's author thanks Sanu for being an inspiration to their athlete-in-training.

"You are an inspiration to children and for that you should be proud!" the note reads.

Sanu wrote on Twitter that the note "definitely put a smile on my face."

The Atlanta Falcons weighed in on Twitter, calling Sanu "a role model both on and off the field."