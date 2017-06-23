A Florida woman is accused of trying to pass her toddler off to strangers outside a restaurant, allegedly telling them, "I can't do it."

The vague message was taken to mean 31-year-old Amber Warner felt she could no longer raise the child, a 2-year-old boy. Vero Beach police say Warner then got into a truck and left without her son.

According to the TC Palm newspaper, the incident happened in the parking lot of Kountry Kitchen on Old Dixie Highway in Vero Beach this week.

Witnesses told police that Warner approached a couple outside the restaurant, put her barefoot child on the ground and told them, "I can't do it," before leaving.

Police found Warner at her home and when confronted about the incident, she broke down and told officers she loved her son, TC Palm reported.

Warner faces a charge of unlawful desertion of a child. The boy was taken into protective custody and was reportedly in "relatively good health."

