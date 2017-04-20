Minnesota police vow on Twitter to 'catch' stoners on 4/20 with 'discreet traps'

For the second year in a row, a police department in Minnesota sent a “warning” to smokers looking to celebrate 4/20.

On Thursday morning, the Wyoming Police Department tweeted that it would be setting up “discreet” traps throughout the city to catch stoners. An attached photo showed an officer standing with a large net behind various “munchies,” Mountain Dew and video games.

It’s the second straight year that the suburban Minneapolis police department has marked April 20 with a clever tweet. Last year, the department tried to “catch” smokers by placing Doritos and Cheetos under a classic box-and-stick trap.

Undercover #420 operations are in place. Discreet traps have been set up throughout the city today. #Happy420 pic.twitter.com/Jo8mh0Z5lQ — Wyoming, MN Police (@wyomingpd) April 20, 2017

Undercover #420 stings are underway. pic.twitter.com/uFsN27Cn1c — Wyoming, MN Police (@wyomingpd) April 20, 2016

The department's tweet has been retweeted more than 50,000 times and liked more than 80,000 times.

The Wyoming Police later tweeted that it is attempting to use humor to bring attention to substance abuse issues. They also offered to help find resources to those with substance abuse issues without issuing jail time.