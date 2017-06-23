Military jet crashes at Dayton Air Show practice run

A law enforcement official confirmed a military jet is on its top at the Dayton (Ohio) Air Show, according to the Dayton Daily News.

No injuries were immediately reported, The Associated Press reported.

The Dayton Daily News reported an eye witness confirmed a Thunderbird F-16 is on its top and rescue crews are on the scene.

The area was experiencing heavy rain, according to the Dayton Daily News.

The opening ceremonies for the Dayton Air Show are slated for Saturday. The crash happened during a practice run.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.